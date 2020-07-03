MOUNT DORA, Fla. — Get to know what the world of magic is really like with traveling magician Scott Humston.

1. Looking for something unique and different to check out in Central Florida? Well, look no further than downtown historical Mount Dora at the Donnelly House where local magician Scott Humston is presenting his new show, Mystery, Myth and Magic.

2. The 90-minute shows take guests on a journey into the world of magic. Humston, a traveling magician for close to 25 years, explores everything from sleight of hand to pseudo mind reading illusions that include the audience!

3. Of course, given the current situation with COVID-19, they are practicing social distancing. They have limited their shows to under 20 guests and also make sure the seating is spaced out appropriately.

4. The shows vary from month to month but their next shows will be on the weekends of July 3 and Aug. 14.