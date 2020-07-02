HOMOSASSA SPRINGS, Fla. — Take an adventure where you can see manatees, dolphins and other exotic wildlife on an airboat.

1. PT Airboat Adventures is a new business that started up in September of 2019. They offer airboat rides of Homosassa Springs that eventually take you out into the beautiful waters of the Gulf Coast.

2. You can witness everything from manatees, to dolphins swimming alongside the boats, to sponge beds and underwater caves that host a school of exotic fish and other wildlife.

3. PT Airboat Adventures offers a variety of different tours from their private excursions, to half day adventures, scalloping and fishing charters, and even sunset tours.

4. PT Airboat Adventures is open seven days a week but you should call ahead to schedule a tour date and time.