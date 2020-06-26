SARASOTA, Fla. — On Florida’s West Coast, there’s a marine lab where you can become stewards of the sea. Here’s what you should know about Mote Marine Lab and Aquarium before you visit:

1. Mote is a research center and aquarium in Sarasota, Florida. After being closed for nearly two months due to the coronavirus pandemic, it official reopened on June 2 with social distancing measures in place.

2. They require all guests to wear masks, and the aquarium is set up so you walk through one way to the exit. They also have hand sanitizing stations and social distancing signage.

3. While some of their attractions are still closed, like the feeding demonstrations ,there is still plenty to see, including their claim to fame — a 135,000-gallon shark and fish tank you can observe from below or above the water.

4. The Mote Marine Lab is open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.