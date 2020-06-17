TAMPA, Fla. — The Florida Aquarium in Tampa’s doors are open again, with some new rules. Here’s what you should know about the attractions new precautions before you visit:

1. The Florida Aquarium located in Tampa Bay is open to the public with social distancing and safety measures in place to protect guests and animals.

2. The Aquarium officially opened back up several weeks ago, requiring guests to wear masks and make reservations online ahead of time. In addition, they are providing a one-way walking experience through the entire aquarium.

3. While they haven't opened all of their experiences back up yet, you can walk through the entirety of the aquarium. The touch tanks, including the sting ray touch tank, are open.

4. The aquarium is open seven days a week from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.