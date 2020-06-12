CRYSTAL RIVER, Fla. — Here’s what you should know about Plantation on Crystal River before you visit.

1. Plantation on Crystal River is a 50-year-old resort that offers a host of activities on and around the waters of Crystal River.

2. One of the activities the plantation is opening back up with a social distancing twist are their manatee snorkel and dive tours.

These three-hour tours take you around the waters of Crystal River and to the iconic Three Sisters Spring. You are able to get in the water and respectfully swim with dozens of manatees depending on the season.

3. They are currently limiting the amount of people allowed on the tours and are cleaning the boat and all equipment after each tour.

4. The resort asks that you call ahead to schedule a tour.