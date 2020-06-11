OVIEDO, Fla. — See what the buzz is about at the Black Hammock Bee Farm.

1. Black Hammock Bee Farm is located in Oviedo and run by Dennis Langlois and his family. On the farm, they have tens of thousands of bees that they use to educate the public and also make a variety of honey.

2. Black Hammock Bee Farm offers classes on backyard bee keeping and also provides tours where you can suit up and walk through their bee yard and explore the many hives on the property.

3. In addition to the tours, they also specialize in bee removal services and say they rescue more than 500 honey bee colonies each year from extermination.

4. Black Hammock Bee Farm is open six days a week and closed on Sundays. They ask that you call ahead about their classes and tours.