MELBOURNE, Fla. — Attractions around the Sunshine State are beginning to reopen, with safety measures in places to keep guests safe. Here’s what Brevard Zoo is doing:

1. Ahead of Memorial Day weekend, the Brevard Zoo is making preparations to reopen to the general public, including their adventure and aerial ropes course Tree Top Trek.

2. To insure the safety of the guests, staff, and the animals they are implementing social distancing measures. They are requiring all guests over the age of 7 to wear masks while inside the zoo.

In addition, they have social distancing signage posted and are requiring people to buy tickets online before coming to the zoo.

3. Trek Top Trek along with their kayaking excursions will open this weekend as well. Once on the ropes course you are not required to wear a mask but must wear one and observe social distancing during the training session.

4. Zoo Admission prices:

Adults: $24.95

Seniors: $22.95

Children: ages 3 - 11$14.95

Children under 3: FREE