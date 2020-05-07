BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Come and explore 5 acres of a sunflower field maze.

1. Sledd’s U-Pick Farm is a local stable in Mims that’s been operating since 2015, however they’ve been in the Citrus industry since the 1980s.

2. On the farm you can explore a 5 acres sunflower field maze and in addition you can pick and take home a variety of unique sunflowers.

3. To enter the property it costs $5 per car. In addition if you would like to pick sunflowers, it will be a small fee.

4. Their current sunflowers field will last through the weekend but they plan to have another open by June, weather permitting, and then another open this fall.

5. For more information, check out their Facebook page .