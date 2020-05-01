ORLANDO, Fla. — One Central Florida college student is taking the coronavirus pandemic and making something positive for kids and families around the world:

1. It can be hard to get out of the house during the coronavirus pandemic, but one Rollins College student Melinda Strater is doing her part to keep people entertained online.

2. Melinda is an avid cosplayer and is using her talents as an English major to bring to life classic princesses from literature and movies! Starting her Facebook page Starlight Tales .

3. On the Facebook page she performs weekly life segments where she dresses up as different princesses and performs by telling classic fairytales and put together a craft the kids and families can do together in their own homes.

4. The segment has grown in over the month that she has been putting it on and she now has people tuning in from all over the world as far as Australia and Brazil.