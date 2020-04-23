BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Just because people are staying indoors does not mean you cannot travel to places and learn new things.

1. During these trying times people are looking for more things to do at home, for many they’re honing their artistic skills looking for virtual classes.

2. One woman in Brevard County, Flo Mandus, owner of the maker space Fairythimbles is now taking her business virtual to provide entertainment and learning for those sheltering at home.

3. Her maker space offers a range of free classes/tutorials on their Facebook page from drawing and painting tutorials to sewing and needle point classes.

4. She also offers paint parties you can sign up for that will he hosted privately online those classes start at $35.