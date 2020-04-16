STATEWIDE — With places closed down and social distancing still ongoing, Florida offers a lot of places where you can still go outside and explore the wildlife, even in your own neighborhood.

1. Even with social distancing in full swing, it's still important to get outside, getting exercise and fresh air. There are still plenty of hiking and walking trails open throughout Central Florida and the state.

2. We spoke with the Seminole County Natural lands division, where they currently have their Lake Harney Wildlife Area open along with nine other county trails. The Lake Harney Wildlife Area sits on some 300 acres with two main trails that run in a 2-mile loop where you can hike, bike, or ride horses.

3. In addition you can also do some great bird watching in your own neighborhood as well. Florida has hundreds of unique bird species. To help you spot some in your neighborhood, follow this link .

4. In addition here, is a link to the Seminole County wildlife areas currently open .