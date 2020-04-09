STATEWIDE — A book can be a great escape from the coronavirus pandemic. With public libraries, now you can find thrills, science-fiction or whatever you like right on your couch. Here's how:

1. We sat down with officials with Seminole County Libraries who gave us information on how you can access and use online library resources.

2. You can set up an account online, and then you'll have FREE access to hundreds of thousands of e books, audio books, movies, music and more.

3. Some libraries even offer classes, like learning new languages and ancestry pages to search your heritage.

4. In addition, most libraries currently have librarians on call, so if you get stuck or need assistance, you can call them to get over the phone help.

5. Here are a few other links to libraries that may be in your area: