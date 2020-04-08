ORLANDO, Fla. — Leaders are encouraging people to get outside and enjoy some fresh air while maintaining social distance, and some neighborhoods in Florida are adding some adventure to those daily walks.

1. Walking safari: One neighborhood in the SODO District in Orlando is changing things up for their neighbors on their daily walks, creating a walking safari.

2. Stuffed animals: Throughout the neighborhood you can find stuffed animals in windows, in trees, on front lawns — all in an effort to create something unique and fun for people practicing social distancing.

Check out what these neighbors are doing in this SODO district neighborhood! Stuffed animals in trees, on lawns, in windows! It’s all in an effort to put on a walking Safari while still practicing social distancing .. it’s tomorrow’s Florida on a Tankful on @BN9 and @MyNews13 pic.twitter.com/G93qFnM8jd — Caitlin Wilson (@CaitlinWilsonTV) April 8, 2020

3. Do it yourself: This is something you can do in your own neighborhood. The homeowners told Spectrum News they simply coordinated with their neighbors by emailing and texting to set up this unique walking safari.

4. National trend: It’s a trend that’s been sweeping the nation with more and more communities taking part. It’s something any neighborhood can take part in.

5. Feedback from neighbors: Neighbors we spoke to love the new addition to the neighborhood and say it adds a calming and fun atmosphere to their daily walks outside.