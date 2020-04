ORLANDO, Fla. — With more and more people social distancing, you need to find fun and creative things to do from home, such as painting like Bob Ross.

Ross' PBS show “The Joy of Painting” stopped airing in 1994, but you can still relive all his classic episodes.

And with a quick search on YouTube, you can find a tutorial right up your alley … or canvas as the case maybe.

So grab your paints, brushes and canvas and follow along and see what you can come up with.