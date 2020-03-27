ORLANDO, Fla. — You will be saving gas this week as an avid gardener explains why this is a good time to develop your green thumb.

1. With social distancing becoming the new norm, we’re constantly looking for new things we can do at home and still get outside. We spoke with an avid at home gardener who says starting a garden now is the perfect hobby to get you outdoors and still practice social distancing.

2. You can plant all sorts of veggies, everything from celery to tomatoes to bell peppers and even herbs like Rosemary can all be planted in a garden bed.

3. In addition, you can even plant fruits. One tip we learned was that if you cut a pineapple in half and use the pineapple crown and plant it an inch into the soil, you can grow your own pineapples from home!

4. You can start a garden in your backyard or even on an apartment patio, just make sure you have seeds, soil, pots, and an early that gets sunlight!

For more information on tips and tricks to garden at home check out gardening websites.