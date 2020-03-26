ORLANDO, Fla. — With health officials urging people to practice social distancing to help stop the spread of the coronavirus, one company is doing just that as it offers a little stress reliever: Throwing axes.

1. Axe On Axe Off is it local Central Florida business devoted to teaching guests how to throw axes. Given the need for social distancing they’re getting in on practicing this technique while still offering something fun for families to do!

2. Right now they are only allowing nine people inside the venue at a time. Each target is 6 feet from the other and they have hand sanitizer and actively wipe down all equipment between sessions.

3. If you’re still feeling a little uneasy about going into a business though, they have an alternative option. There newest attraction is a mobile axe slinging trailer that they can bring right to the comfort of your home.

4. They ask that during this time you email them so you can set up a time to try your hand at axe slinging, axeonaxeoff@gmail.com .