FLORIDA — Let's hop in the car and explore what Eden Gardens State Park has to offer.

1. Eden Gardens State Park is located in Santa Rosa Beach where you can find the historic Wesley home, built in the late 1800s by some of the area's first settlers, the Wesleys.

2. You can tour the home as well as the 165 acres that are home to gardens and walking trails. They also boast one of the largest collections of camellias in the United States.

3. Guided tours of the home vary depending on volunteers working so they ask that you call ahead to schedule a tour.

4. Eden Gardens State Park is open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.