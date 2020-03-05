PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. — Discover an underwater world pioneered by divers across decades, preserving history found under the sea. Here are five things you should know about the Man in the Sea Museum before you visit:

1. The Man in the Sea Museum is dedicated to preserving the history of diving and specifically the Man in the Sea program and sea lab.

2. The Man in the Sea program was created in the 60s, where officials created underwater sea labs that researchers and scientists would live in hundreds of feet under the surface of the ocean.

3. Now you can view and tour these incredible structures at the Man in the Sea Museum, as well as explore the museum's massive collection of diving memorabilia and artifacts.

4. The man in the sea museum is open Thursday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

5. For more information, check out the museum’s website .