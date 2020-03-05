ORLANDO, Fla. — Live music, outdoor games, and so many delicious food options can be found all in one place: Lake Nona’s Boxi Park.

Here are five things you should know about the outdoor venue before you visit:

1. Boxi Park is a unique pop-up restaurant destination in Lake Nona. It’s comprised of repurposed shipping containers that house food and drink options.

2. Their food options range from seafood, to burgers and chicken, to sweet options like donuts and ice cream. In addition they offer a variety of drinks like beer, wine, and margaritas.

3. They have a dog run on-site, Beach volley ball court, playground, and live music and games, like giant Jenga.

4. Boxi Park is open four days a week Thursday through Sunday.