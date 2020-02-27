TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — You've probably seen an antique car museum around the Sunshine State, but one particularly unique one has a storied past in film history.

Here are five things you should know about the Tallahassee Automobile Museum before you visit:

1. What’s the museum’s focus? The Tallahassee Automobile Museum is a staple in the area based on preserving the legacy of American-made vehicles. It has over 150 unique automobiles dating from the early 1900s to present day.

2. What cars are in the collection? They also boast a unique collection of cars from the Batman franchise of movies and TV shows. You can see the classic bat mobiles from the Adam West TV show, and the Val Kilmer and Michael Keaton movies.

3. What else is inside? The museum has other eclectic collections on the side, from hundreds of dolls and Barbie dolls from throughout the years, to a baby grand piano collection, and even an "authentic" vampire hunters kit from the early 1900s.

4. Hours of operation? The museum is open seven days a week. Monday through Friday, it’s open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and on Saturdays and Sundays, it’s open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

5. Want to learn more? For more information, check out the museum’s website . ​