NAPLES, Fla. — Get ready to explore a sanctuary that offers about 150 different types of birds.

1. The Audubon Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary is located in Naples near the Western Everglades on 13,000 acres, where you can see all types of birds and unique wildlife.

2. Over the year, they have some 150 different types of birds live on and migrate to the sanctuary.

3. You can explore the sanctuary on its nearly 3 miles of boardwalk trails that wind through three different ecosystems.

4. The sanctuary offers daily tours starting at 10:30 a.m.

5. For more information, visit the sanctuary .