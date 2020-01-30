WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Discover just how much goats have to offer by going to a farm that gives you the chance to get up close and personal with them.

1. Goat Life and Proctors' Goat Farm is a business in Winter Haven that teaches people all about goat farming in addition to offering tastings of products made on lactation at the farm.

2. They around 18 goats you are able to interact with, from walks on their 12 plus acres, to hand feeding them, even getting the opportunity to learn how to milk them.

3. They also have a tasting room where you can try their homemade food all created from goats milk. These include goat cheese, fudge, and ice cream.

4. To schedule a time to come out and visit they ask that you call ahead first to make an appointment. In addition to day trips, they also offer space for RV’s to stay on the farm up to two days.

5. For more information, check out its website .