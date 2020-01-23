KISSSIMMEE, Fla. — Take a step back in time to see how pioneers lived their day-to-day lives.

Here what you should know about Pioneer Village at Shingle Creek before you visit:

1. The Pioneer Village at Shingle Creek is comprised of a permanent collection of authentic structures which once stood in different areas of Osceola County. You can now tour the structures on guided or self-guided tours.

2. At the village they have a host of re-enactors inside the towns shops who will take you back in time and show you what it was like to live at the turn-of-the-century.

3. The village has special events throughout the year, including Pioneer Day and an antiques fair.

4. Self-Guided Tour: $8 Adults | $4 Children 4 to 12 years old

Maps and information signs are available on-site. Guided tours are available on Monday and Wednesday from 10:30 a.m. — 1:30 p.m. Each tour lasts approximately 1 hour. Tours for other days must be scheduled in advance.

5. For more information, check out its website .