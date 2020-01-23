CLEWISTON, Fla. — Get ready to lace up your boots and adventure through the gateway to the Everglades.

Here’s what you should know about Billie Swamp Safari before you visit:

1. Billie Swamp Safari is a destination in Clewiston, Florida where you can experience old Florida at its best.

2. The adventure park offers swamp buggy rides, airboats, and live animals you can interact with.

3. The park spans more than 2,200 acres of natural Florida, where you can see zebras, water buffalo, and get one-on-one experiences with a host of unique animals.

4. Billie Swamp Safari is open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. You can also call ahead to book VIP tours.

5. For more information, check out their website .