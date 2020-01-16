TAMPA, Fla. — On the waters of Tampa Bay, you can experience the majesty of an authentic World War II ship

Here are five things you should know about the American Victory Ship and Museum before you visit:

1. The SS American Victory was built in the mid-1940s and used as a cargo transport ship around the world during WWII, the Korean War, and the Vietnam War.

2. Now, the ship sits in Tampa Bay, where visitors can tour the ship. Getting a look at the cargo hold, engine room, and the many other areas of the ship. You can even explore the main deck, which provides incredible views of Tampa Bay.

3. The museum is open on Sundays and Mondays from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., and the rest of the week from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

4. Here are the prices for tickets:

Members: FREE

Adults: $10

Seniors 65+: $8

Veterans: $5

Students with ID: $8

Children (4-12): $5

Children 3 and under: free

5. For more information, check out its website .