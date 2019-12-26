WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Christmas may be over, but that doesn't mean the festivities are. In this South Florida spot, fun in the sun is mixed with holiday spirit.

While you watch our Florida on a Tankful segment, here are five things to know about Sandi the Christmas Tree:

1. Sandi is a massive, festive Christmas tree made out of some Florida magic: Standing at 35 feet tall, Sandi is made of more than 700 tons of sand. Visitors from around the country come to see Sandi on the waterfront in West Palm Beach.

2. Each year, Sandi is decorated with a different theme. This year, it's embraced Florida's beach culture and themed around surfing.

3. Daily at 6 p.m., a timed light show illuminates the tree with festive Christmas music. You can enjoy several booths and food vendors in the area as well.

4. You can go experience Sandi through the holiday weekend until January 5.