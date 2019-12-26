TAVERNIER, Fla. — In the Upper Keys, you'll find an animal rescue and sanctuary dedicated to preserving birds that call the unique ecosystem of the Keys home.

Before you go, here are five things to know about the Lara Quinn Wild Bird Sanctuary:

1. The Lara Quinn Wild Bird Sanctuary is in Tavernier and provides a home for birds that can't be released back into the wild.

2. This outdoor sanctuary has more than 90 rescued and rehabilitated birds from 40 species. To view them, visitors stroll along the sanctuary's boardwalk trails through untouched mangroves.

3. The sanctuary also has informational classes and feeding demonstrations with ambassador birds so you can get up close and personal with some of the Florida Keys's native birds.

4. The sanctuary was founded by teacher Lara Quinn, an avian enthusiast who teamed with a veterinarian to rehabilitate injured and sick birds. It's open 365 days a year from sunrise to sunset.