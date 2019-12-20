WHITE SPRINGS, Fla. — One dazzling display of lights in North Florida will help you feel the holiday spirit.

Here are five things to know about the Festival of Lights before you visit:

1. The Festival of Lights is a Christmas-themed festival at Stephen Foster State Park in White Springs. The park has been hosting since the early 1990s.

2. They have Christmas light display trails you can walk through, arts and crafts and food vendors, as well as craft stations and demonstrations on the trade of blacksmith.

3. On certain nights of the week, they also have fake snow that covers parts of the park and visits from Santa and live musicians.

4. The event runs through December 24 nightly from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

5. For more information, check out their website .