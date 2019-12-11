ORLANDO, Fla. — It's the perfect time of year to check out one of Orlando's more unique attractions. Here’s how the Holy Land Experience is celebrating Christmas:

1. The Holy Land Experience is in full swing with their Christmas-themed live shows and exhibits.

2. This year they have a host of shows, including one about Mary and Joseph, a live show with animals in Jerusalem, and a two-hour live musical: “The Heart of Christmas.”

3. In addition to the shows they also have exhibits, including the Scriptorium and the Wilderness Tabernacle.

4. The park opens at 10 a.m. and closes at 6 p.m.

5. For more information, be sure to check out their website .