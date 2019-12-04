DADE CITY, Fla. — If you haven’t gotten a Christmas tree yet, one long-run family business in Dade City will have the perfect one for you.

Here are five things you should know about the Ergle Christmas Tree Farm:

1. The Ergle Christmas Tree Farm is a long-run family business selling Christmas trees and handmade wreaths in Dade City.

2. During the holiday season they also offer train rides, hot cocoa, and freshly popped kettle corn.

3. The farm is dog friendly, so they encourage you to bring your furry friends — just remember to have them on a leash!

4. The farm is currently open for business. You can stop by any day of the week from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

5. For more information, be sure to check out their website .