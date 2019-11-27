PLAYALINDA BEACH, Fla. — At this national treasure, you get to experience a beach that’s pristine and undeveloped

1. The Canaveral National Seashore is an expansive national park that runs some 24 miles along the east coast of Florida.

2. It runs from New Smyrna Beach down past Playalinda Beach in Titusville. The Playalinda Beach area also has a nature preserve nearby that is wonderful for bird-watching and kayaking.

3. If you enjoy rocket launches , they are also very close to the Kennedy Space Center, so during launch days, you can watch at launch from my beach locations or parking lots.

4. The Canaveral National Seashore is open 7 days a week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. There is a fee per vehicle to enter.

5. For more information, be sure to check out their website .