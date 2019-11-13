KEY WEST, Fla. — A famous house and museum in Old Town Key West is taking visitors back in time. The Ernest Hemingway Home gives visitors a look into the author’s life when he lived in Key West.

Here are five things to know about the Ernest Hemingway Home.

1. The Ernest Hemingway Home was first built in the mid 1800's, however Ernest Hemingway didn't take up residence at the historic spot unit the 1930's. While living in the area and visiting he wrote some of his most iconic work, around 70 percent of his collection.

2. Now you can tour the home and gardens by taking a guided tour that lasts about 30 minutes. You can see his famous typewriter as well as original pieces in the home that came all the way from Europe.

3. The home's other claim to fame us the more than 50 cats that live on the property. Hemingway was a huge animal lover and was gifted a unique cat with six toes that later bred with other cats on the property. Today you can see the many descendants of the six toed cats.

4. The Museum and Home are open all year round from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.