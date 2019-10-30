ORLANDO, Fla. — A haunted house with a west-coast style is making its way to Orlando. Dark Horizon is new a haunted attraction for those seeking more thrills this Halloween season.

Here are five things to know about Dark Horizon .

1. Dark Horizon is Orlando's newest haunted attraction. The pop up event was first created out in San Diego, but after its popularity was brought here!

2. The event boasts three unique haunted houses, all based around real Florida history and folk lore and legend. Their houses include Murder Island, Ghostship, and Vodou.

3. They also offer unique fire and aerial shows throughout the night around their multiple bars as well as food stations. There is even a hidden bar. You’ll need to find a token and follow the clues to get inside the exclusive spot!

4. Dark Horizon is open through Sunday night. They open their doors at 7 p.m. and close down the haunt at 1 a.m.