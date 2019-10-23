ALTAMONTE SPRING, Fla. — A Petrified Forest is your passport to terror this Halloween. This haunted house attraction in Altamonte Springs has a few new attractions this Halloween season.

Here are five things to know about A Petrified Forest and its new attractions.

1. For the past 15 years the folks at A Petrified Forest have been creating scares for people across Central Florida. This year they've expanded even more and now offer three haunted house attractions.

2. The three houses range in scares, one being a butcher and slaughter house theme, another an asylum where you enter through a rotating door way, and the third based on the Island of the Dolls.

3. They also have a yard area, which is a scare zone, where they have lots of monsters as well as food vendors.

4. A Petrified Forest is open Thursday through Saturday and begins at 7:30 P.M. A Petrified Forest will keep the attraction open through Halloween weekend.