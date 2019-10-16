TAMPA, Fla. — One unique oddities shop is the place to go in Ybor City if you are looking to collect art that depicts death and dysfunction. Here are five things you need to know about Dysfunctional Grace Art Co. :

1. This unique oddities shop opened 10 years ago and they now collect all sorts of things that relate to death and the macabre.

2. The stores owners collect everything from unique signs, to taxidermy, even specimen jars filled with the organs from road kill.

3. They also offer a unique variety of hand crafted Ouija boards, crystals, and other spiritual oddities.

4. You can check out their Facebook page, DysfunctionalGrace or their Instagram page for more information, @Dysfunctional_Grace .

5. Dysfunctional Grace is open six days a week and closed on Sundays. They are open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and open till 8 p.m. on Sundays.