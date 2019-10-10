ST. AUGUSTINE — Looking for a truly spooky city to explore? Look no further than the oldest town in the United States — St. Augustine. Here’s how to have a “ghostly encounter” in the city:

St. Augustine is the oldest city in the U.S., so it has plenty of history along it's cobbled streets — even ghostly spirits that still reside in the area.



On “A Ghostly Encounter” Walking Tours, they'll take you around the city to historic spots known to have ghosts and apparitions appear.



A few spots they'll take you to include two of the city’s oldest cemeteries and the Castillo de San Marcus fort. They'll even bring along a ghost-hunting apparatus so you can search for spirits.



A Ghostly Encounter Walking Tours are open seven days a week. There are tours are at night starting at 8:30, but they highly recommend you call ahead to reserve a spot.



For more information, check out their website ​.