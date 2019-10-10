ST. AUGUSTINE — Looking for a truly spooky city to explore? Look no further than the oldest town in the United States — St. Augustine. Here’s how to have a “ghostly encounter” in the city:
- St. Augustine is the oldest city in the U.S., so it has plenty of history along it's cobbled streets — even ghostly spirits that still reside in the area.
- On “A Ghostly Encounter” Walking Tours, they'll take you around the city to historic spots known to have ghosts and apparitions appear.
- A few spots they'll take you to include two of the city’s oldest cemeteries and the Castillo de San Marcus fort. They'll even bring along a ghost-hunting apparatus so you can search for spirits.
- A Ghostly Encounter Walking Tours are open seven days a week. There are tours are at night starting at 8:30, but they highly recommend you call ahead to reserve a spot.
- For more information, check out their website.