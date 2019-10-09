DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — One home off the waters of Daytona Beach gives off a chilling vibe, thanks to a ghost many say haunts the house.
Here’s what you need to know the Lilian Place Heritage Center and Museum before visiting this spooky attraction:
- Lilian Place Heritage Center and Museum is the oldest beachside residence in Daytona Beach. It was first constructed in 1884 by Lawrence Thompson, one of the area's first settlers.
- Inside the expansive property you can see hundreds of unique antiques donated from around the area to fill out the home.
- What would a century-old home be though without a ghost — yes, Lilian Place has its very own ghost. Many people who have lived on the property and visit report seeing a woman in white. The home's experts have named her Lucille.
- Lilian Place Heritage Center is open every day except Tuesday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. You can call ahead to schedule a tour time.
- For more information, check out their website.