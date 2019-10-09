DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — One home off the waters of Daytona Beach gives off a chilling vibe, thanks to a ghost many say haunts the house.

Here’s what you need to know the Lilian Place Heritage Center and Museum before visiting this spooky attraction:

Lilian Place Heritage Center and Museum is the oldest beachside residence in Daytona Beach. It was first constructed in 1884 by Lawrence Thompson, one of the area's first settlers.



Inside the expansive property you can see hundreds of unique antiques donated from around the area to fill out the home.



What would a century-old home be though without a ghost — yes, Lilian Place has its very own ghost. Many people who have lived on the property and visit report seeing a woman in white. The home's experts have named her Lucille.



Lilian Place Heritage Center is open every day except Tuesday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. You can call ahead to schedule a tour time. ​



For more information, check out their website .