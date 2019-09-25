PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — One wildlife sanctuary in Florida can be found off the peaceful waters of Punta Gorda. Here’s what you need to know about the Peace River Wildlife Center:
- Peace River Wildlife Center helps rescue animals and birds, rehabilitating them and either releasing them back into the wild or keeping them at their new home at the wildlife center.
- All of the birds and animals that can't be re-released into the wildlife are able to be viewed at the wildlife center.
- You can see everything from owls, to turtles, to possums. They also have a pelican feeding demonstration daily starting at 2 p.m.
- The Peace River Wildlife Center is located at Ponce De Leon Park. It's open seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- For more information, check out their website.