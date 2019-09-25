PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — One wildlife sanctuary in Florida can be found off the peaceful waters of Punta Gorda. Here’s what you need to know about the Peace River Wildlife Center:

Peace River Wildlife Center helps rescue animals and birds, rehabilitating them and either releasing them back into the wild or keeping them at their new home at the wildlife center.



All of the birds and animals that can't be re-released into the wildlife are able to be viewed at the wildlife center.



You can see everything from owls, to turtles, to possums. They also have a pelican feeding demonstration daily starting at 2 p.m.



The Peace River Wildlife Center is located at Ponce De Leon Park. It's open seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.



For more information, check out their website .