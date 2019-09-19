BRADENTON, Fla. — Mom-and-pop shops aren't always easy to find, but if you search hard enough, you can find some true gems like Linger Lodge in Bradenton.

Here are five things you should know about the eccentric restaurant before you visit:

Linger Lodge is a mom-and-pop-style restaurant that first opened in 1965. Before that, it was a fish camp that first opened in 1945.



Once taken over by new owners in 1965, it was transformed into a restaurant that houses hundreds of taxidermy animals, thanks to owner who bought the place and continued his love of taxidermy.



The restaurant continues to play on this unique theme by featuring their “road kill menu.” It’s not actual road kill, but all their dishes have unique names and themes.



The Linger Lodge is open every day expect Mondays.



