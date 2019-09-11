WINTER PARK, Fla. — Here are five things to know about DRIP! Art Lounge in Winter Park:

1. DRIP! Art Lounge in Winter Park is a family-owned business by a mother and daughter team. They don't just instruct on painting but offer a unique class called "drip art."

2. Drip painting is a form of abstract art in which paint is dripped or poured on to a canvas using a number of different objects to achieve unique designs. They have you use everything from cups, to strainers, to your hands.

3. They offer walk in options where you can bring your own canvas, or you can schedule a time for an instructional class.

4. Drip Art Lounge is open every day except Mondays.