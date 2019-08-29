PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — This one-of-a-kind market in the Tampa area is not only a staple, but it’s also one the oldest in Florida.
Here’s what you should know about the Wagon Wheel Flea Market before you visit:
- This staple in Pinellas Park was first opened in 1966 making it one of the oldest and largest flea Markets in the state.
- Over three generations, the same family has owned and operated Wagon Wheel, making it a true mom-and-pop destination. Not to mention many of the vendors have sold at the flea market for decades.
- They have everything from fresh produce to hot off the grill food, along with antiques and everyday home essential items. They also boast a beer garden and live music throughout the day.
- They are open every Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
