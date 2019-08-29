PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — This one-of-a-kind market in the Tampa area is not only a staple, but it’s also one the oldest in Florida.

Here’s what you should know about the Wagon Wheel Flea Market before you visit:

This staple in Pinellas Park was first opened in 1966 making it one of the oldest and largest flea Markets in the state.



Over three generations, the same family has owned and operated Wagon Wheel, making it a true mom-and-pop destination. Not to mention many of the vendors have sold at the flea market for decades.



They have everything from fresh produce to hot off the grill food, along with antiques and everyday home essential items. They also boast a beer garden and live music throughout the day.



They are open every Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.



For more information, please check out their website .