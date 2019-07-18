MOUNT DORA, Fla. — This Central Florida flea market with its own unique flair will transport visitors to an antique lover’s oasis.

Here’s what you need to know about Renninger's Antique Center and Flea Market before you visit:

Renninger's Antique Center and Flea Market has two different locations one in Mount Dora. The other location is in Brevard County off Interstate 95.



Spectrum News toured the Mount Dora location, which has an indoor and outdoor antique market, as well as flea market. You will also want to check out their "Street of Shops," which houses unique privately owned businesses with a ton of antiques.



This antique market happens to be one of the largest in the state, so there is no shortage of people to meet, food to eat, and antiques to discover! ​



Renninger's Antique Center is open on Fridays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. It’s also open on Saturdays and Sundays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.



For more information, check out their website .