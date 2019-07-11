TAVERNIER, Fla. — Key lime pie is a staple in the Sunshine State, and the Florida Keys is home to some of the best ones — like the Blond Giraffe Key Lime Pie Factory in Tavernier.

Here’s what you need to know before going on your taste-testing adventure:

The Blond Giraffe Key Lime Pie Factory originally began in Key West in the late 90s before being moved to the small community of Tavernier in the Florida Keys around 2014.



This local staple is owned and run by Tania Beguinati. Originating from Brazil, she brought her grandmother’s key lime pie recipe to the states, where she won the coveted first prize award in Key Wests Key Lime Pie contest in 1999.



Now the business has expanded, selling their fresh baked pies, cookies, candies, and the crowd favorite: Pie on Stick, a slick of key lime pie dipped in chocolate and frozen to a Popsicle stick.



The Blond Giraffe Key Lime Pie Factory is open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.



You can find more information on their website .