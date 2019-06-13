SARASOTA, Fla. — Nestled away not far from the beach are tiny homes for vacationers. Here’s what you needs to know about Tiny House Siesta before you book your stay:
- You can experience the thrill of living in a tiny home just less than a mile from the beautiful beaches of Siesta Key.
- Tiny House Siesta offers the unique experience to spend a night or two inside one of their 12 uniquely designed tiny homes.
- Tiny House Siesta also has other tiny home rentals in Colorado.
- Tiny House Siesta homes are by reservation only. Their homes all remain under $100 a night.
- For more information, check out their website.