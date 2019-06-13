SARASOTA, Fla. — Nestled away not far from the beach are tiny homes for vacationers. Here’s what you needs to know about Tiny House Siesta before you book your stay:

You can experience the thrill of living in a tiny home just less than a mile from the beautiful beaches of Siesta Key.



Tiny House Siesta offers the unique experience to spend a night or two inside one of their 12 uniquely designed tiny homes.



Tiny House Siesta also has other tiny home rentals in Colorado.



Tiny House Siesta homes are by reservation only. Their homes all remain under $100 a night.



For more information, check out their website .