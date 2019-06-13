SANFORD, Fla. — On the Sanford Limo Cycle, you can see all the sites and gems of Sanford while also getting a workout. Here’s what you need to know before you hop on:

Sanford Limo Cycle is a local business that allows you to exercise all while seeing the sites of downtown historic Sanford. The business started around four years ago.



The tours can be taken as a group or privately rented. Group tours usually last around two hours.



The Limo Cycle rides can accommodate eight to 15 people, and they offer private or group tours of historic downtown Sanford. You can stop at local breweries, historic sites, and pedal past Lake Monroe.



Group tours start at $30. There is no age requirement — they just ask that if you are pedaling you be able to reach the pedals. They also offer Sanford Food Tours of historic downtown (these are walking tours only).



For more information, check out their website . For food tours, check out more information here .