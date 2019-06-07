PARRISH, Fla. — Go aboard for a train ride to yesteryear at the Florida Railroad Museum.

1. The Florida Railroad Museum is located in Parrish. This museum allows you to ride on trains that date back to the 1940's and 1950's.

2. The train rides last around an hour and a half and take you to an old train depot and yard where you can view other historical trains.

3. The train depot has also been turned into a museum with artifacts and other train memorabilia.

4. The train rides run on Saturdays and Sundays only, but the shop is open Wednesday through Sunday.

5. For more information check out the museum's website .