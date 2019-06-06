ISLAMORADA, Fla. — Nestled away in the heart of one of the beautiful Florida Keys is an oasis designed by one creative individual.

Here are five things you need to know about the Old Road Gallery and Sculpture Gardens before you visit:

This gallery is owned by Joel Dwayne King and his wife Cindy. Joel has worked as an artist creating works with wood copper metal and clay for the past 30 years.



Over the years his artwork has amassed quite a following, and he has created designs for Hollywood director Robert Rodriguez and producer John landau.



At his gallery and sculpture gardens located in Islamorada, you can walk-through vine covered paths filled with glasswork, sculptures, pottery, and much more. On certain days you can even catch Joel working on his latest piece at the end of the trail.



The gallery is open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.



For more information, check out their website .