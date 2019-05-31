ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Nestled under age old trees in the heart of Orange County is a little slice of Central Florida history.

Here’s what you need to know about Fort Christmas Historical Park before visiting:

1. Fort Christmas Historical Park has a replica of Fort Christmas, a fort built during the second Seminole Indian war.

2. Inside the fort they have a museum with hundreds of unique artifacts found at the actual site of Fort Christmas.

3. In addition to the fort, they also have 10 different historical structures on site ranging from 1870 to the 1950s.

4. Fort Christmas Park is open every day except Monday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.