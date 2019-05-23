WINTER GARDEN, Fla. — If you and your family or group of friends all want to eat something different, then Plant Street Market may have something for everyone. Plus, having a brewery and being family friendly is always a big plus.
- Plant Street Market was established four years ago after Crooked Can Brewery was created in Winter Garden.
- The market offers everything from sushi, to pizza, to fresh deli sandwiches, as well as a mac and cheese bar.
- Although there's a brewery also on site, the market was created as family-friendly as well as pet-friendly environment.
- It's open Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- For more information, be sure to check out the Plant Street Market website.