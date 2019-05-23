WINTER GARDEN, Fla. — If you and your family or group of friends all want to eat something different, then Plant Street Market may have something for everyone. Plus, having a brewery and being family friendly is always a big plus.

Plant Street Market was established four years ago after Crooked Can Brewery was created in Winter Garden.



The market offers everything from sushi, to pizza, to fresh deli sandwiches, as well as a mac and cheese bar.



Although there's a brewery also on site, the market was created as family-friendly as well as pet-friendly environment.



It's open Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.



For more information, be sure to check out the Plant Street Market website .