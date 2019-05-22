ISLAMORADA, Fla. — One of the Florida Keys is home to a hidden world beneath the surface of the water that you can see through snorkeling.

Here are five things you need to know about snorkeling the Alligator Reef with Sundance Water Sports:

Alligator Reef is one of 14 unique reefs off the coast of Islamorada in the Keys. We took an excursion with Sundance Water Sports.



Sundance Water Sports is a family-run operation that's been in business since the early 90s. They currently set up shop in Robbie's Marina.



Their tours vary due to visibility in the water, so when you venture out with them, you're likely to see several different reefs in the area.



Alligator Reef is known for its historic Alligator Reef Lighthouse that floats on top of the reef.



For more information on Sundance Water Sports and how to set up a tour, check out their website . ​